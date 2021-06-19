‘I hate modern football’ – Liverpool star goes on extraordinary rant about the state of the game

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has revealed that he HATES modern football.

Thiago had an impressive debut campaign with Liverpool, having signed from Bayern Munich last summer.

Watching the Spaniard in action is like poetry in motion, the way that he conducts the tempo of the game from the heart of the midfield.

The La Masia academy product is an absolute joy to watch, but he doesn’t appear to get much joy out of playing, or so his recent comments have suggested.

During an interview with French magazine L’Equipe, as cited by GFFN, Thiago has revealed that there’s not much that he likes about modern football.

“I hate modern football.”

“We see less magic. As the players are faster. There is no need to do as much dribbling, because the players are faster, more physical. The players are more developed in every way, but you are missing those players who can bring you intake of breath moments in the game.”

It’s sad to hear that Thiago doesn’t like the current state of the game – there’s no doubting he enjoys the financial riches that come with it, though.

It’s bizarre to hear him say that the game is missing talented players who can change the game in an instant. You wonder how Mohamed Salah will feel about that…

