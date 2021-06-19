Man United improve bid for Jadon Sancho

According to reports on Saturday afternoon, Manchester United have launched an improved bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Red Devils’ hierarchy have offered around £75m for the England international.

It is understood that United recently put an offer on the table of around £68m, however, Dortmund are believed to want more money upfront, as well as a structure including ‘achievable’ bonuses.

Although the Black and Yellows are hopeful they can secure closer to £90m for the young winger, United’s latest offer could be enough to tempt them into taking the money – especially given the post-COVID era football clubs are now forced to operate in.

Sancho is currently away on international duty with the Three Lions and although he has yet to feature for Gareth Southgate’s side, the winger continues to see his domestic future speculated back home.

Having failed in a late pursuit for Sancho last summer, this window certainly does look to be the one that the Red Devils will get their man.