Man United star drops disaster-class for Portugal vs. Germany as worrying stats emerge

Manchester United FC
Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has had a game to forget against Germany during Saturday’s Group F encounter in this summer’s Euros.

Despite claiming a 3-0 victory over Hungary in their opening match of the tournament last week, coming into Saturday’s heavyweight clash against Germany, Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, would have been desperate to seal qualification with another win.

However, despite taking a first-half lead through captain Ronaldo, a valiant Germany fought back well to claim a unanimous 4-2 victory.

Following what has been a thoroughly enthralling game for the neutral fan, one player who has stood out for all the wrong reasons is Manchester United ‘Magnifico’ Fernandes.

Having been named in Santos’ starting 11, Fernandes has arguably been the worst player on the pitch.

Invisible at both ends of the pitch, the 26-year-old’s poor showing will undoubtedly raise questions over whether or not he should start next week against group leaders France.

Manchester United fans – look away now!

  1. Geofrey lipora says:
    June 19, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    Bruno had a poor perfomance today but i think next much he would be perfect

  2. Geofrey lipora says:
    June 19, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Bruno was not good today he had a poor perfomance

