Manchester United’s starting goalkeeper for next season has been revealed

Dean Henderson will be Manchester United’s starting goalkeeper for the 2021/22 campaign, according to MEN.

Henderson, who impressed with Sheffield United in the 2019/20 campaign, returned to Man United last season to compete for the starting spot between the sticks.

He had to remain patient, but Henderson eventually ousted David de Gea, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s patience seemingly wearing thin with the error-prone Spaniard.

However, with de Gea having been given the nod in the Europa League final, it complicated matters. We are currently in the dark as to who Man United’s actual number one is.

READ MORE: Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target’s stance over his future has been revealed

Well, Solskjaer appears to have made his decision.

According to a report published by MEN, Henderson will be Man United’s starting goalkeeper next season, limiting de Gea to cup appearances.

Henderson appears to be the long-term solution in goal for Man United, so it makes sense for Solskjaer to prioritise his development.

With de Gea being a big name and a high earner, it remains to be seen whether it’s plausible for him to stick around at Old Trafford only to sit on the bench.

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news