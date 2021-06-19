Menu

Manchester United ‘confident and optimistic’ over completing major transfer

Manchester United FC
Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to provide an update on Manchester United’s efforts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Man United appear to be closing in on the signing of Sancho, with their pursuit of the 21-year-old having rolled on since what feels like the beginning of time.

It’s unclear exactly why United have been so reluctant to pay Dortmund what’s necessary to get Sancho signed.

Nevertheless, an agreement appears to only now be a matter of time, or so Fabrizio Romano believes.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Saturday morning to provide an update on the negotiations, and from a Man United perspective, things sound positive.

Sancho is currently competing in Euro 2020 with England, but if last night’s performance is anything to go by, it won’t be long before he’s free and available to sign the contract.

It’s taken them considerably longer than it ought to have, but Man United now look to be close to signing Jadon Sancho.

