Manchester United ‘confident and optimistic’ over completing major transfer

Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to provide an update on Manchester United’s efforts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Man United appear to be closing in on the signing of Sancho, with their pursuit of the 21-year-old having rolled on since what feels like the beginning of time.

It’s unclear exactly why United have been so reluctant to pay Dortmund what’s necessary to get Sancho signed.

Nevertheless, an agreement appears to only now be a matter of time, or so Fabrizio Romano believes.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter on Saturday morning to provide an update on the negotiations, and from a Man United perspective, things sound positive.

Sancho deal. Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are still negotiating, player’s camp as clubs “confident and optimistic” to reach an agreement. ? #MUFC Payment structure/add ons, key to complete the deal – but there’s no total agreement yet. #Sancho https://t.co/onNLnN6nIj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2021

Sancho is currently competing in Euro 2020 with England, but if last night’s performance is anything to go by, it won’t be long before he’s free and available to sign the contract.

It’s taken them considerably longer than it ought to have, but Man United now look to be close to signing Jadon Sancho.

