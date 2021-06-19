Mesut Ozil pokes fun at England with Braveheart tweet after toothless performance in Euro 2020

Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to poke fun at England following their 0-0 draw with international minnows Scotland yesterday evening.

Ozil’s native Germany play later today against Germany, but with the midfielder having spent seven-and-a-half years in England, it’s understandable that he retains an interest in the Three Lions.

Unfortunately for Ozil, if he was tuned into the fixture last night, there was nothing of interest between England and Scotland at Wembley. Steve Clarke’s men frustrated Gareth Southgate’s all night long.

While Ozil’s pulse wouldn’t have been set racing by the action on the night, he does appear to have been impressed with what was a resolute, organised and hard-fought performance from the Scots.

In wake of the game, with Scotland having earned themselves a point, and England having been left hugely frustrated, Ozil took to Twitter to commend the visitors, while rubbing it in the faces of the already furious England fans.

If Ozil had any admirers left in England, they’re probably not so keen on him any more…

