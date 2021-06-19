Newcastle United in pole position to sign £10m-rated Spurs ace after an impressive season

There’s no doubt that Newcastle United’s end to the season papered over a lot of cracks from earlier in the campaign, but the pressure is now on for Steve Bruce to show that he can get his team playing like that for an entire year.

Ultimately that means giving him the resources to improve the squad rather than presuming everything will just carry on from where they left off, and a report from SBI via The Boot Room has linked them with an interesting transfer.

Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is unlikely to force his way into their side just now, but he was mightily impressive in the Championship last season for Bournemouth so he does deserve a crack at the top flight.

He’s still only 23 and he’s been praised for his consistency on the field, while he’s also great with the ball at his feet and he can play as a centre-back or as a right-back so that versatility could also be useful.

Perhaps it’s a signing that won’t initially excite the fans, but if he’s a solid defender who can be relied upon then the reported £10m asking price could be a bargain.