Photo: Sergio Ramos destroys Ronaldinho on Twitter as the former Barcelona star tried to mock him

Ronaldinho was undoubtedly one of the best players in world football when he was at his peak, and it does look like he’s having a great time in his retirement.

Obviously there are some exceptions to that after he spent some time in prison for passport fraud, but he’s largely spending his time at parties, making music and trying to cause a little mischief on social media.

This did appear to come from nowhere yesterday as he took aim at Sergio Ramos, but the Real Madrid captain managed to hit back with a great response: