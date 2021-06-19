Photo: Sky Sports throw their toys out of the pram with Billy Gilmour rating after England fail to defeat Scotland

We could all see that England expected to simply turn up at Wembley and give Scotland a thumping last night, but it didn’t happen for a variety of reasons.

Scotland played well and Stevie Clark set up his side perfectly, while England had an off day and Gareth Southgate made some astonishingly conservative substitutions as appeared to settle for a point.

It’s led to some pretty comical meltdowns in some factions, but the absolute pettiness in this rating for Billy Gilmour last night is astonishing:

Did somebody at @SkySports watch a different game from everyone else? Man of the match played a 4 ??? as bitter as it gets pic.twitter.com/mb6tLbmg7g — Darren (@BigDazSaturdays) June 19, 2021

Whoever does the ratings for Sky Sports needs sacked. Gilmour was miles ahead of their midfield for majority of the game. The arrogance from them is finally wearing off. It’s not coming home boys. pic.twitter.com/ph6DKEBwiw — Brendan (@BrendanMcEleny) June 19, 2021

Half time ratings..6 for Philips, Rice & Foden with a 7 for the bright & breezy sterling ? and a 4 for Gilmour even though there all currently in his back pocket! Get a grip @SkySports! The English media are laughable ? #EUROS2020 #ENGSCO pic.twitter.com/QWXarGHcZa — Adrian Roberts (@RobertsAdrian93) June 18, 2021

Sky giving Gilmour a five, seeing he got man of the match, and then changing their rating but not the text. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/qqmIlVDfUk — ZoumasBloomers (@FPL_ZB) June 18, 2021

Gilmour went on to be given the Man of the Match award and it even led to a ton of praise from Chelsea fans who want to see him play more next season, while the fact that he’s almost half as good as Raheem Sterling who was shinning the ball around the park is even funnier.