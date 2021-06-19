Portugal dealt injury blow ahead of Euros game vs. Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is currently preparing to take on Joaquin Low’s Germany in the second game in this Euros’ ‘group of death’, Group F.

Having started their campaign with a decent 3-0 win over Hungary, Fernando Santos’ side currently sit top of the group with France just behind on goal difference.

Coming into the game, which is set to kick off at 5pm (UK time), Germany knows a win is essential if they’re to stand a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Reigning champions Portugal however, will be aiming for at least a point as they look to defend their 2016 crown.

However, ahead of the eagerly anticipated tie, Santos has been dealt an injury blow with Atletico Madrid midfielder Joao Felix not expected to feature.

That’s according to a recent report from A Bola, who claims Felix is ruled out due to suffering from myalgia – a muscle exertion issue.

Felix’s blow comes just after it was announced that full-back Nuno Mendes will also miss the game through injury.