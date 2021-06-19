Real Madrid unlikely to sign £43m defender but Man United bid possible

According to recent reports, Real Madrid is unlikely to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres, even if current star Raphael Varane does depart this summer, paving the way for Manchester United to launch a bid.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who claims that although Los Blancos are big admirers of the young defender, a summer move is unlikely.

AS have noted that the defender’s price tag, understood to be around £43m (€50m) is too high for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, especially given the post-COVID era football now operates in.

In addition to Villarreal’s price demands, AS claim that even the potential sale of Raphael Varane would not help because the money secured will be used to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

Although it has been heavily reported that Torres would welcome a move to Real Madrid, he may be forced to wait for 12-months while Los Blancos get themselves into a better financial position.

However, Manchester United could use Real Madrid’s struggles to their advantage and steal a lead in the race for the Spanish centre-back.

AS report that while Madrid is unlikely to make a bid this summer, the Red Devils could be ‘willing’ to.