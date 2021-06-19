Real Madrid working on €40M deal to sign Manchester United target

Real Madrid are ramping up their efforts to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal, according to Todo Fichajes.

Torres, who is part of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad which is competing in Euro 2020, is regarded as one of the finest young centre-backs on the planet.

At 24-years-old, the Villarreal man’s prime years are still yet to come, but as he showed throughout his side’s triumphant Europa League winning campaign, he’s already capable of competing at the very top.

As has previously been reported by Manchester Evening News, Man United have previously been linked with a move to sign Torres. He’s believed to be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s targets to strengthen at the back.

If that is the case, the Red Devils ought to stop twiddling their thumbs, with Todo Fichajes reporting that Real Madrid are working on a deal to sign the centre-back from Villarreal.

The report claims that the deal to take Torres to the Santiago Bernabeu could be completed at around the €40M (£34.3M) mark, which is a figure that Man United would comfortably be able to pay, should they be willing to do so.

