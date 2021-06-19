Spurs fans are excited as a top-level manager is linked with the job

There’s no doubt that the search for Jose Mourinho’s replacement has become embarrassing for Spurs, and it’s reached a point where you actually have to wonder who they will end up with.

They now face a problem where they’ve failed with so many approaches that it’s clear the next candidate wasn’t close to being the first choice, and that could mean they have to settle for someone who wouldn’t have a chance of the role in normal circumstances.

Rino Gattuso was linked and quickly avoided, Antonio Conte could’ve been great but that fell through and even the bizarre desperation move for Paulo Fonseca didn’t happen.

There could be some good news as HITC have reported that former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is emerging as a candidate, and they claim that several fans on social media have become excited about the prospect of him.

He was outstanding with Athletic Bilbao and he did a reasonable job under horrible circumstances at the Nou Camp, so perhaps they will finally get someone to satisfy the fans and allow them to move forward.