Stunning Crystal Palace star Leigh Nicol is suing Pornhub after private videos were leaked on the website

Most of us can only imagine the horror of having private and intimate videos or photos being leaked online for all to see, and it now looks like companies and websites are starting to face consequences for allowing material to be uploaded without verification or consent.

Sportsbible have reported on Crystal Palace player Leigh Nicol who faced that situation a few years ago, and she’s now suing Pornhub after videos of her were leaked on the website:

The report confirms that she’s one of four women who are acting against the website here, and it’s pretty horrific to hear her talk of the abuse she received as a result and the impact that it took on her mental health.

She was also forced to pause her football career as a result and the video content goes back to when she was a teenager so it’s pretty grim stuff.

The main hope here will be that this case raises awareness, brings some justice and allows others who have gone through the same thing to speak up, while it would also be great to see Nicol playing again and going on to enjoy her career again:

