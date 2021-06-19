Menu

These Chelsea fans think Tuchel should be “all over” Germany star after amazing performance vs Portugal at Euro 2020

One of the best things about a major international tournament is talented players actually demonstrating that they can mix it with the best on the world stage, and that may have been the case with Robin Gossens today.

He was so fun to watch as an all-action wing-back for Germany and he terrorised Portugal by scoring a goal and forcing an own goal too, so you do have to wonder if he could be destined for a huge move.

He’s currently starring for Atalanta in Serie A but they are a selling club, and having a player like Gosens can really transform a team if they know how to use wing-backs.

One team who might be a good fit are Chelsea and they do have a German coach in Thomas Tuchel, so there are plenty of fans who would love to see him move to Stamford Bridge to provide competition with Ben Chilwell on the left flank:

 

