These Chelsea fans think Tuchel should be “all over” Germany star after amazing performance vs Portugal at Euro 2020

One of the best things about a major international tournament is talented players actually demonstrating that they can mix it with the best on the world stage, and that may have been the case with Robin Gossens today.

He was so fun to watch as an all-action wing-back for Germany and he terrorised Portugal by scoring a goal and forcing an own goal too, so you do have to wonder if he could be destined for a huge move.

He’s currently starring for Atalanta in Serie A but they are a selling club, and having a player like Gosens can really transform a team if they know how to use wing-backs.

One team who might be a good fit are Chelsea and they do have a German coach in Thomas Tuchel, so there are plenty of fans who would love to see him move to Stamford Bridge to provide competition with Ben Chilwell on the left flank:

Can’t lie I’d love to see Chelsea sign both Hakimi from Inter and Gosens from Atalanta, genuinely are the best itw in their positions its a no brainer if Alonso and Emerson are leaving too — TheConManCFC (@Cfc98Conn) June 19, 2021

Robin Gosens and Renato Sanches to Chelsea pic.twitter.com/evL7IRvWUk — Fah? (@CFC_Fah) June 19, 2021

Robin #Gosens could be the best replacement for #alonso and #emerson if both of them are to leave this summer. Has a goal-scoring instinct like #alonso What a game he has had today.#EURO2020 | #GER v #POR pic.twitter.com/ULwIBvhOh8 — ChelseaFC-Nepal?? (@ChelseaFC_np) June 19, 2021

Chelsea need to get rid of Alonso and Emerson, and bid for Gosens.

We have more than enough cover on the right and don't need Hakimi — Indranil (@TheBombayBombil) June 19, 2021

Am I the only one who thinks Gosens would be a great fit at left wingback in Chelsea??

Replacement for Alonso — Provencal Peter (@PeterProvencal) June 19, 2021