Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel considering swoop for veteran Spanish defender

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is interested in signing Sergio Ramos after his departure from Real Madrid, according to Le10sport.

Ramos, who has been one of the best centre-backs of his generation, was released by Real Madrid at the end of his contract and is currently a free agent.

Even though he’s in his mid-thirties, you imagine there’ll still be plenty of interest in signing him, with Spain’s all-time top appearance maker still having plenty left in the tank.

According to Le10sport, European champions Chelsea are showing an interest.

The report suggests that Tuchel is the driving force behind the Blues’ interest in Ramos, with Chelsea potentially set to offer him a contract to move to Stamford Bridge.

It’s difficult to see exactly where he would fit in at SW6, but Chelsea are the kind of club that can never have too many world-class players, and even at his grand old age, Ramos remains in that bracket.

