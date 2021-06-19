Video: Amy Macdonald joins in with calling Rio Ferdinand a clown for pre-match arrogance for England vs Scotland

A lot is made about the hatred between Scotland and England fans when it comes to football, but the whole “anyone but England” attitude may be misunderstood by many.

A lot of Scotland fans don’t have an issue with the England players as most of the squad are likeable and talented, while the same can be said of the actual supporters as the vast majority just love their team and want them to do well.

The problems largely come from the media and pundits who are are utterly insufferable with their arrogance and need to shoehorn England into any conversation, and Rio Ferdinand came up trumps with the perfect example last night.

MORE: A Scotland supporter’s point of view: England could win Euro 2020, but they won’t with Gareth Southgate

The arrogance from him surrounding England is bizarre as he was a key member of the so-called “golden generation” which achieved a grand total of nothing, and it was left to Amy Macdonald to sum this clip up perfectly on Twitter last night: