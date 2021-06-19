Video: Chelsea star Kai Havertz scores a vital goal for Germany vs Portugal

It’s possible that three points could be enough for Germany to get through in third place, but they really needed to take something from the game tonight after losing to France in the opener.

They started brightly but were caught by a goal on the counter-attack, and you did have to wonder if they would go down with a whimper here.

Kai Havertz already has one huge goal this summer with the winner in the Champions League final, but Germany will feel this is just as important:

Pictures from ITV Sport

It’s since been given as an own goal by Man City defender Ruben Dias, but it was pivotal as Germany went on to turn the game on its head