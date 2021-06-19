(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo destroys Chelsea star with filthy no-look backwards flick

Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has absolutely ruined Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger.

Currently, in action for his country, Ronaldo, who is looking to guide his country to an impressive Group F win, has delivered the goods, once again.

Following his brace against Hungary last week, Ronaldo now has three goals after opening the scoring in Saturday’s game between Portugal and Germany.

However, despite Chelsea’s Kai Havertz playing a huge role in the Germans drawing level, the moment of the first-half has definitely come from Ronaldo.

Latching onto a long-ball, the Juventus attacker lobbed Chelsea’s Rudiger before executing a perfect no-look backheeled flick.

Pictures courtesy of ITV