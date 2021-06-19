Menu

(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo destroys Chelsea star with filthy no-look backwards flick

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has absolutely ruined Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger.

Currently, in action for his country, Ronaldo, who is looking to guide his country to an impressive Group F win, has delivered the goods, once again.

Following his brace against Hungary last week, Ronaldo now has three goals after opening the scoring in Saturday’s game between Portugal and Germany.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool star combines superbly with Ronaldo to give Portugal lead vs. Germany

However, despite Chelsea’s Kai Havertz playing a huge role in the Germans drawing level, the moment of the first-half has definitely come from Ronaldo.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Liverpool star combines superbly with Ronaldo to give Portugal lead vs. Germany
Aston Villa and Newcastle urged to make an offer for out-of-favour Premier League star
Fabrizio Romano claims Man United, Liverpool and PSG all interested in Serie A midfield star

Latching onto a long-ball, the Juventus attacker lobbed Chelsea’s Rudiger before executing a perfect no-look backheeled flick.

Pictures courtesy of ITV

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.