(Video) Diogo Jota breathes life back into Portugal with crucial goal vs Germany

Liverpool FC
Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has offered his country a vital lifeline in Saturday afternoon’s Euros’ Group F game against Germany.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo opening the game’s scoring during the first-half, a rampant Germany fought back expertly to take the lead 4-1 in the second half.

However, seemingly down and out, Portugal, led by a determined Ronaldo, could be preparing to launch an unlikely comeback.

Following a cutback from the country’s skipper – Liverpool’s Jota was able to tap Fernando Santos’ side back within touching distance.

4-2 with 20-minutes to go – What a game!

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

