(Video) Fabrizio Romano confirms Lazio’s valuation of star midfielder

Leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is valued at a whopping £86m (€100m).

Milinkovic-Savic, 26, joined Lazio in 2015 following a £16.2m move from Genk.

Since his arrival in Italy, the highly-rated Serbian midfielder has gone on to feature in 247 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 85 goals, along the way.

Despite being with the Biancocelesti for six years now, Milinkovic-Savic continues to see his name linked with a move away, season after season.

However, good news could be on the horizon for Lazio fans after Romano, who spoke to The Laziali, has confirmed that the 26-year-old is unlikely to be leaving during this summer’s transfer window.

Highly regarded by the club’s hierarchy and seemingly impossible to find a suitor during the post-COVID era clubs are trying to operate in, Milinkovic-Savic’s long-term future is in Rome – at least for the time being, anyway.

