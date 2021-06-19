(Video) Germany running riot as Gosens makes it 4-1 vs. Portugal

What a comeback from Joaquin Low’s side! – Germany now lead Portugal 4-1 after falling behind during the game’s first half.

Juventus’ star Cristiano Ronaldo fired the reigning champions into the lead and although many would have expected the Germans to come back firing, not many would have predicted such a turnaround.

Two quick-fire own goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Ruben Dias helped forge the country’s comeback, but second-half goals from Kai Havertz and now Robin Gosens have put the result beyond doubt.

With the euros’ Group F, dubbed ‘the group of death’, now wide open following France’s earlier draw against Hungary, all focus will be on a final group stage showdown which will see Portugal face France and Germany take on Hungary.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports