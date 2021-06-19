Video: Griezmann spares French blushes vs Hungary after a Hugo Lloris long-kick causes chaos

Of course you want your team to play some lovely flowing football before scoring a few exceptional goals, but sometimes you can’t beat just humping a long ball up the field to get a pacey forward to run onto.

Hungary were frustrating the life out of France this afternoon and a win started to look possible, but Hugo Lloris hammered a long kick upfield and it caused all kinds of chaos as Mbappe chased it down.

It eventually came to Griezmann to hammer it home, and France should now have enough to go on and win this:

Pictures from beIN Sport