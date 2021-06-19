(Video) Guido Rodríguez finishes off Lionel Messi cross to open the scoring for Argentina

Argentina had the opportunity to grab the lead, but Lautaro Martínez missed his chance to score on an open net. Nonetheless, La Albiceleste would find the back of the net to get the opening goal in their Copa América fixture against Uruguay.

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez, who has seen his name linked to Arsenal, scored off a Lionel Messi cross on the far post to beat Fernando Muslera. After drawing against Chile, Argentina would like to grab all three points.

(Video courtesy of TVP Sport)