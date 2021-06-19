Video: Hilarious scenes as Fiola scores for Hungary against France and TERRORISES a reporter with his celebration

Hungary showed in their opener against Portugal that they haven’t come to the Euros to lie down, and they could shock France this afternoon after taking the lead shortly before half time.

It was Attila Fiola whos scored the goal with a lovely finish, but this goal has to be remembered for the manic celebration that followed:

Attila Fiola gives Hungary the lead right before halftime!#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/VTDfbf4VzQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 19, 2021

He simply runs over and terrorises the poor woman in the corner and he looks like he could smash the table at one point, so it’s time to take cover if he manages to score again in this game.