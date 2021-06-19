(Video) Kai Havertz taps Germany into two-goal-lead vs. Portugal

Should they hold on for another 40-minutes, what a comeback from Germany this will be!

After falling behind to a Cristiano Ronaldo first-half opener, Joaquin Low’s men knew they’d have to dig deep in order to keep their Euros 2020 hopes alive.

Coming into Group F’s exciting heavyweight clash with Portugal, Germany, who sat rock bottom of the group, would have been desperate to secure all three points as they chase down tournament favourites, France.

Two own-goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Man City’s Ruben Dias helped fire the Germans into the lead, but Chelsea’s Kai Havertz has now given the Black and Whites a two-goal cushion.

