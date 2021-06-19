(Video) Lautaro Martínez misses opportunity to score on an open net for Argentina

Lautaro Martínez has received criticism for not being much of a goal scorer for Argentina, and the latest missed in the Copa América fixture against Uruguay won’t help his case.

Both Argentina and Uruguay are equally matched, so whoever takes advantage of any scoring chances will likely come away with the victory.

Martínez had the opportunity to score Argentina’s first goal in her second chance opportunity after Lionel Messi’s initial shot is blocked. The 23-year-old forward looks to have mistimed his run to jump on a rebound failed since the ball went behind him, missing a chance at an open net.

(video courtesy of TVP Sport)