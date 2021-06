It’s amazing to think that some Premier League fans will mainly remember Renato Sanches for a poor loan spell at Swansea City a few years ago.

In hindsight his move to Bayern Munich came far too early, but he’s impressing again in France and he looks like he’s going to be a key figure for Portugal in Euro 2020.

He didn’t do enough to inspire a comeback against Germany tonight, but he did just about shatter the goalpost with an absolute thunderbolt:

Pictures from ESPN