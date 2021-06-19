(Video) Referee calls no penalty kick for Uruguay after Edinson Cavani fell inside the box against Argentina

Argentina has opened up the scoring against Uruguay in their Copa América fixture to take a 1-0 lead.

However, there’s some controversy already 30 minutes into the match as Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani was dribbling inside the box. As the 34-year-old observed what to do next, Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez who was dragging his foot, clipped Cavani, who would fall.

Despite the Cavani following, the referee didn’t award a penalty kick and allowed the play to continue. A decision that didn’t sit well with the Uruguayan side.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)