Video: Robert Lewandowski gets his goal for Poland vs Spain with a phenomenal header

There are plenty of players who can redirect a powerful cross towards goal, but there really is something special about a striker who can get some power from their neck muscles to get the ball into the back of the net.

Poland looked like they would go on to regret some big misses in the first half against Spain tonight, but Lewandowski now has his goal and just look at how well he does to adjust his head to generate the power on this:

Pictures from beIN Sport

LEWANDOWSKI GETS HIS FIRST GOAL OF #Euro2020 ?? Perfect timing! pic.twitter.com/GmphgHGIiL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

It’s not going to be a goal of the tournament contender but it’s mightily impressive to watch, and this game is now perfectly poised.