West Ham can now secure signing of star striker after developments go in their favour

There aren’t many Celtic players who can feel proud of their performances last season, but Odsonne Edouard was still excellent despite injuries and covid-19 problems throughout the season.

He’s proven that he is an all-round striker who can score goals as well as create, while anyone who is concerned about him playing in Scotland should also note his record of scoring 17 goals in 14 games for the French U21 side.

He has a scoring record that’s better than one-in-two over his time at Celtic Park and it does look like the right time for him to move on, but it appears that West Ham could now be the likely destination.

Football Insider have claimed that a move to Leicester City with his old boss Brendan Rodgers was in the works but they are now going after Patson Daka instead, so that’s opened the door for The Hammers to make their move.

West Ham do need a proper number 9 to act as a focal point of their attack, so Edouard is now there for West Ham to make a move for after their reported interest in Tammy Abraham and Adam Armstrong has gone quiet.