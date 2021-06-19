West Ham star brutally torn apart by pundit for his performance at Euro 2020

There are plenty of players who will be called out for weak performances by Roy Keane as time goes on, but he was pretty damning in his assessment of Declan Rice last night for England.

Gareth Southgate’s men could only manage a draw against Scotland and they can’t really say they did enough to win the game, and a major problem came down to the lethargic passing in midfield.

Most of the blame has to go to Southgate there for playing two holding midfielders in a game where they were going to have a lot of possession in the centre of the park, but Keane’s comments on the ITV coverage last night was maybe a bit harsh:

“They’re all taking too many touches at the back. Rice is coming back, doing nothing. He’s coming back and giving sidewards passes. Not good enough.”

The problem for the West Ham man is that he did what he does best, so if the manager is setting him up to fail then it’s not all on the player, and you don’t start Declan Rice to get on the ball and carve a team to bits.

The whole team was poor last night and Rice will be disappointed with his performance for sure, but the failure to win certainly wasn’t on him.