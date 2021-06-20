Arsenal could reportedly be ready to do Barcelona a favour by moving for £47million-rated outcast Philippe Coutinho in this summer’s transfer window.

Barca will surely be desperate to find a buyer for Coutinho after his poor form at the Nou Camp since his big move from Liverpool back in January 2018.

According to Don Balon, the Brazil international is now available for a fraction of the fee Barcelona initially paid for him, with Arsenal one of the clubs ready to take him off the Catalan giants’ hands.

Arsenal were far from good enough last season, and it’s easy to see why the Gunners might view Coutinho as a gamble worth taking right now.

Mikel Arteta’s side often lacked spark and creativity in the attacking midfield department, with recent signings Nicolas Pepe and Willian not really living up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium.

And although Coutinho looks to be in decline as well, there’s every chance he could rediscover his best form with a return to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old was a world class performer at Liverpool, so might well flourish if he embarks on another spell in English football.

If Arsenal can get Coutinho back to his best, then £47m would not look expensive for a player of such huge potential.