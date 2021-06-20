Arsenal consider shock move for Everton defender; Blues unlikely to stand in player’s way

Arsenal are reportedly considering a surprising move for Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who say the 24-year-old is on a shortlist with Tariq Lamptey and Zeki Celik to replace Hector Bellerin.

Kenny spent most of last season on loan at Celtic, totting up 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership and League Cup.

The Everton defender spent the previous term with Bundesliga side Schalke and has built up an impressive CV, despite playing just four Premier League games for his parent club since 2019 – and the Blues aren’t expected to stand in the full-back’s way, should an appropriate offer be made.

Arsenal are said to be keen on offloading Bellerin this summer, with the above Daily Mail report crediting European giants PSG, AC Milan and Real Madrid with interest in the Spaniard.

Kenny would be a surprising target for the Gunners, especially given his record of being loaned out by Everton in order to play regular first-team football.

Lamptey certainly seems like a more realistic option that would actually improve Mikel Arteta’s squad, but perhaps the 39-year-old has seen something in the Liverpudlian his former club is yet to realise.