Arsenal are reportedly in talks over a £30million transfer deal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The classy French playmaker has shone in Ligue 1 and previously had an asking price as high as £51.5million, though Lyon’s lack of Champions League football means they’ve now slashed that to around £30m, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report claims Arsenal are negotiating a deal for Aouar, and that makes sense as a priority for Mikel Arteta right now after the departure of Real Madrid duo Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

The pair were key players after joining the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid, and will leave a big hole in that creative midfield department.

Aouar seems a good fit for this Arsenal side and should give them a bit more quality in the middle of the park next season if he does complete a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will surely be happy with this potentially smart piece of business, as Aouar could undoubtedly end up being valued at much more than £30m in the future.

The 22-year-old has a big future in the game and it would be interesting to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Arsenal have also reportedly held talks over signing a similar style of player in the form of Wolves star Ruben Neves, according to The Athletic.

After such a disappointing campaign in 2020/21, fans would surely welcome either of these players to Arsenal this summer.