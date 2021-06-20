Menu

Arsenal to complete defender sale in coming days with Gunners negotiating two handy transfer clauses

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are on the brink of completing the sale of young defender Zech Medley to K.V. Oostende with Football.London reporting that the talent is expected to travel to Belgium in the ‘coming days’…

Chris Wheatley, the chief Arsenal reporter for Football.London writes that the Gunners have inserted a sell-on clause into the deal, whilst they’ll also have the first refusal on Medley if he leaves Oostende.

It’s added that the 20-year-old has chosen to take on a ‘new challenge’ with a switch to the Belgian top-flight side offering Medley the chance to play regular first-team football.

That would be very unlikely if Medley, who spent this season on loan at Gillingham and Kilmarnock, stayed in North London considering the other highly-rated academy centre-backs that the Gunners have as well as the bloated number of options that Mikel Arteta has to call on in the first-team.

Medley, who joined Arsenal from the academy of rivals Chelsea in 2016, is contracted to the Gunners until next summer, with the club holding the option to extend the deal by a further year.

See More: Talks held: Arsenal negotiating transfer as Euro giants cut midfielder’s asking price to bargain £30m

Zech Medley in action for Arsenal Under-23s

April 26, 2019 – London, England, United Kingdom – Zech Medley of Arsenal U23 on the ball during Premier League 2 match between Arsenal Under 23 and Leicester City Under23 at Emirates stadium, London on 26 Apr 2019 England. Arsenal v Leicester City – Premier League 2 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAn230 20190426_zaa_n230_373 Copyright: xActionxFotoxSportx

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace could be subject of £220million takeover bid by American consortium
Liverpool told the perfect Erling Haaland alternative amid £172m price tag
Video: Fans hilariously prank their neighbours by celebrating Memphis Depay miss

Given the relatively short amount of time left on Medley’s contract and only a season of senior football to his name, it will be interesting to see how much Arsenal will bank from the imminent sale.

Medley spent the first-half of this season on loan at Gillingham, where the 6ft5 ace made 18 appearances with seven of those coming at left-back rather than his natural position.

The mid-season loan switch to Scotland brought Medley more action at centre-back, but the move didn’t go to well as Kilmarnock were relegated from the Scottish top-flight for the first time in 28 years.

It’s certainly smart for Arsenal to negotiate a sell-on clause in the deal as Medley will have the chance to showcase his ability and show signs of his potential in Belgium, holding a first option on the defender could also work out to be a shrewd decision.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Oostende Zech Medley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.