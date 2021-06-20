Barcelona star reveals his preferred transfer destination for future move

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has revealed he’d like to play in the MLS once his current contract at the Nou Camp expires in 2024.

The France international has had a great career in La Liga, playing for Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and current club Barcelona, and it seems he’d like his next move to be to the USA.

One imagines this won’t be for some time as Griezmann looks like he still has plenty to offer Barcelona, even if he’s not always been quite at his best in his time with the Catalan giants.

MORE: Sergio Ramos’ brilliant response to being trolled by Ronaldinho

The 30-year-old is a top talent, however, and will likely be aware that he’s not yet ready to take what would be a step down a level by moving to the States.

It could be a fine move for him in the future, however, with Griezmann talking up the possibility in an interview with Le Figaro.

On what he’d like to do when his time at Barca comes to an end, he said: “I still have three years to go. I have to pay attention to my body, because at any time it can change.

“My contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States.

“I love this country, the culture, the NBA and the desire for adventure attracts me, but I also have a family that I would have to move out there.

“I would like to end my career there but still be good enough on the pitch and win MLS, instead of coming in with nothing to give and looking like nothing on the pitch. That wouldn’t make sense.”