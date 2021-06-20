Liverpool could reportedly be ready to make a transfer offer for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi this summer.

The 26-year-old has really caught the eye with Italy at Euro 2020 in this summer’s tournament, and it seems he could now be heading for a big transfer.

According to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Football Italia, Liverpool and Tottenham are among the clubs looking into signing Berardi, with bids for the player possibly in the works.

Liverpool fans will certainly be excited by this piece of transfer gossip, as Berardi looks like a quality attacking player who could give Jurgen Klopp’s side something different up front.

Berardi finished last season with 17 goals and 7 assists in Serie A, and one imagines he could be a significant upgrade on the out-of-form Sadio Mane.

Liverpool failed to win any silverware last season, and dropped down to third in the Premier League table, only scraping into the Champions League places on the final day of the season.

It’s clear that changes are needed and Klopp could do well to land a talent like Berardi this summer.

The report adds that the Italy international is likely to cost around €50million to sign from Sassuolo, but that looks like it could end up being a bargain.

If Berardi continues to impress at Euro 2020, one can easily imagine his value will shoot up even further.