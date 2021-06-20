Arsenal may have to formalise their interest in Brazilian wonderkid Kaio Jorge as Portuguese publication A Bola report that another Premier League side in Wolves have made a transfer offer.

A Bola report that the West Midlands outfit have offered around €15m for the highly-rated attacker, in a proposal that would allow Santos to at least bank some cash for the 19-year-old.

Jorge is only contracted until the end of the year, so the talent will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs this summer.

TNT Sports reported at the start of the month, via the Sun, that Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter Milan joined Juventus with an interest in the forward.

A Bola add that Bruno Lage’s former club in Benfica are also keen on Jorge, though Santos’ valuation of €20m will require the Portuguese giants to make some cash from sales in the attacking department first.

Jorge debuted for Santos back in September 2018, back when he was just 16 years old and has since established himself as an important player for the side.

The Brazil youth international has scored 15 times for Santos and registered two assists in 71 outings.

With an offer coming across the table from Wolves, Arsenal may want to make a bid of their own as soon as possible or they face missing out on the signing of an exciting talent for a relatively low fee.