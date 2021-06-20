Chelsea consider move for Euro 2020 hot-shot as Erling Haaland alternative

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a striker this summer and have identified Erling Haaland as a potential target, but the Norway superstar isn’t Thomas Tuchel’s only option.

As reported by Spanish outlet AS, via the Metro, the Blues could look to Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak this summer.

The Sweden star is smashing it at Euro 2020 so far- despite not scoring a goal yet, the 21-year-old has turned heads all over Europe with a couple of outstanding performances against Spain and Slovakia.

AS claim Chelsea could be given a boost in a potential fight for Isak’s signature, given the young striker trained under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

The forward signed for Real Sociedad in 2019, but the Bundesliga giants are said to have inserted a cheeky buy-back clause in the Sweden international’s new deal.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim Dortmund are able to trigger the clause with a bid of just £25 million, which is dramatically smaller than the £60 million price-tag Los Txuri-Urdin have reportedly slapped on Isak, as per Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Wherever the 21-year-old is plying his trade come the start of the 2021/22 season, the club whose shirt he’ll be pulling on each week will have a real gem on their hands.