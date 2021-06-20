Chelsea ready to try swap deal to move ahead of PSG in Achraf Hakimi transfer battle

Chelsea are reportedly ready to try offering Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Inter Milan in a bid to move ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Achraf Hakimi.

The Blues are interested in signing Hakimi this summer, and CaughtOffside understands the Morocco international could also be increasingly open to moving to Stamford Bridge due to PSG’s half-hearted efforts over a deal so far.

Hakimi is one of the finest full-backs in the world at the moment and would be an exciting addition to this Chelsea squad, but it makes sense that it could be a long-drawn-out saga to get this ambitious signing done.

According to the latest from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea’s next move could be to try using out-of-favour midfielder Loftus-Cheek as part of their bid.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order in recent times and now perhaps seems unlikely to ever make it as a regular at Chelsea.

Gazzetta suggest that there could be interest in Loftus-Cheek, however, pointing out that he might fill an important gap in this Inter squad, while Lazio are also mentioned as potential suitors.

The 25-year-old would surely be open to leaving west London after his lack of progress with CFC, and he might do well to try a new challenge abroad.

Fikayo Tomori left Chelsea for a loan move to AC Milan back in January and has since been signed permanently by the Serie A giants after an impressive revival at the San Siro.

Loftus-Cheek could do the same at Inter if a move goes through, and if it helps bring Hakimi to Chelsea it could be great business all-round.