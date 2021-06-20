Good news for Chelsea, bad news for Manchester United as CL giants consider transfer Plan B

The latest transfer news doing the rounds will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans, but could be bad news for supporters of Manchester United.

It seems Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing up an alternative to Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi as they instead look at Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier as a possible Plan B option, according to France Football, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

Hakimi is a target for Chelsea, with a move perhaps looking increasingly realistic, CaughtOffside understands, so Blues fans will be pleased to see that PSG now seem to be looking into other options in that area of the pitch.

This could be a worry for Man Utd, however, as they’ve been linked with Trippier by the Telegraph and others.

The England international makes sense as a more attacking option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with their current right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking solid defensively, but offering little going forward.

If Trippier ends up moving to PSG instead, it could be a big blow to the Red Devils’ transfer plans, but it will surely put Chelsea in pole position to sign Hakimi.

This could end up being significant, with both these clubs likely to be among the main challengers to Manchester City in next season’s Premier League title race.