Chelsea star criticised as “not the smartest” after shaky Euro 2020 performances

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has criticised Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after some unconvincing form from the Blues ace at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Germany international had a solid season for Chelsea, playing a key role in helping Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Manchester City in the Champions League final.

It seems Vieira thinks Rudiger can still be a bit of a liability, however, explaining that he thinks he can be a good player, but only if he has better protection.

The former Gunners captain, who won the European Championships during his days with the French national team, also laid into Rudiger for not being the most intelligent defender, which seems a bit harsh.

Discussing Rudiger’s performances at Euro 2020, Vieira said, as quoted by the Metro: “You need two around him to give him more protection but I don’t know if Rudiger is the type of player that you can count on him, he’s not the smartest one.

“Sometimes he makes a poor decision that gives his teammates a big big problems. We saw the goals that Germany concede against France he can do silly things the bite on Pogba he’s somebody that can lose his head in any moment during a game.

“I think Hummels is not the quickest one but he’s really smart and uses his brain to try to defend well but it’s going to be tough at this level for him.”

Germany lost to France in their first game of the group stage, but bounced back with a superb showing in a 4-2 win over Portugal in their next match.