Chelsea are set to begin talks with N’Golo Kante over a new contract following his Champions League final heroics.

Kante has become a favourite at Stamford Bridge since his 2016 move from Leicester City, winning two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles and, most recently, a Champions League.

The French midfielder played a starring role in the Porto final to help Thomas Tuchel’s men defeat Manchester City, and he now looks set to be rewarded with new terms.

Kante is under contract at Chelsea until 2023 as things stand having penned a new deal in 2018, but the Blues are already looking to extend his deal, despite the midfielder being 30 years of age.

Chelsea will offer N’Golo Kanté a new contract, planning to open negotiations in the next months – “no rush” as the relationship with N’Golo is great. ? #CFC He wanted to stay last summer after some ‘complicated’ weeks and two bids received, Chelsea want to reward Kanté. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2021

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are ‘planning to open negotiations in the next months’ over a new deal, but they are in ‘no rush’ due to a ‘great’ relationship.

It’s also reported that Kante wanted to stay at Chelsea last season despite some ‘complicated’ weeks and two transfer offers, and the Blues are keen to reward him for that loyalty.

Many are calling for the midfielder to win the Ballon d’Or later this year given his consistency in performance over the last year, and indeed across much of his career.

He made as many as 48 appearances for Chelsea this season, and he has continued his efforts into this summer with France, playing a key role under Didier Deschamps at Euro 2020.

After this summer’s competition, Kante will get some well-earned weeks off before returning to Chelsea for next season, at which point, it seems, contract talks will begin, and that will delight Tuchel.

The Chelsea boss told the Metro in May: “The guy is a top guy. He is the guy you need to win trophies and that’s why we’re are so happy he’s here and he’s at our club.

“I was dreaming about this player and fighting for this player, dreaming about this player in any club I was coaching so now he’s my player.

“We are so happy he plays for us.”