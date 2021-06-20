Barcelona have reportedly contacted the agent of Atalanta and Germany star Robin Gosens as they sound a potential transfer this summer, according to German publication SPORT1.

SPORT1 report that Barcelona ‘recently contacted’ the ‘advisor’ of Gosens, who just turned in a game-winning display for Germany that spurred his nation to victory against Portugal in the Euros.

The German publication report that Atalanta triggered an option to extend the wing-back’s contract until the summer of 2023 a few weeks ago, adding that the Serie A outfit will want at least €35m for the ace.

Considering the solid display Gosens turned in against France, though Germany were defeated, as well as his hand in three goals against Portugal, the valuation of the 26-year-old could well shoot up further.

We exclusively shared that Gosens was being tracked by Champions League winners Chelsea almost two months ago and Todo Fichajes claim that Manchester United, City and PSG are also keen.

Leeds United fans have also called for the German’s signature on social media.

Update #Gosens: ?@Atalanta_BC? has triggered the option weeks ago as reported. His contract is valid until 2023 (no release clause) and not until 2022! Bergamo demands at least €35m. No offer yet. #FCBarcelona have called his agent. ?@SPORT1? https://t.co/swwTGgtFlJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 20, 2021

SPORT1 insist that Atalanta are yet to receive an offer for the marauding full-back, but that might change sooner rather than later if Gosens keeps up this level of performance in the Euros.

Gosens joined the Bergamo outfit in the summer of 2017 and has been one of their most reliable players in a period that’s seen Atalanta start to establish themselves as a consistent Champions League side.

The tireless ace has contributed 27 goals and 20 assists for Atalanta in 149 appearances, whilst he’s now scored twice and chipped in with four assists in just nine outings for Germany.