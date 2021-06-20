Crystal Palace could be subject of £220million takeover bid by American consortium

Crystal Palace could reportedly be the subject of a £220million takeover bid by an American consortium.

The Eagles have been linked as being a target for US businessman John Textor, with some speculation even suggesting that talks are pretty advanced.

Palace have had several bidders in recent times, though a number of proposed takeovers have ended up falling through.

Although Textor has not confirmed his interest in Palace, some fans noticed him referring to the Premier League club as “we” on social media.

This could be a pretty big hint that he thinks his bid to buy the club will be successful.

Either that, or he’s keen to show what a big fan he is of the south London side ahead of a possible deal.

Palace fans will no doubt be keen to know more about this as soon as possible as it could have major implications over the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.