Cesc Fabregas issues Euro 2020 challenge to Liverpool star

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has issued a challenge to Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara to perform on the big stage at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Reds ace hasn’t ever quite done it for his country in a big tournament, and Fabregas wants to see him shine for Spain at this summer’s European Championships.

Fabregas knows a thing or two about doing it in the big international games, with the 34-year-old previously winning the World Cup for Spain, as well as Euro 2008 and Euro 2012.

This Spanish side is some way off that Golden Generation, but in Alcantara they undoubtedly have a world class talent who can influence big matches, as he’s so often done at club level.

The 30-year-old has won the Champions League at Bayern Munich, as well as numerous other major honours, and Fabregas is an admirer of his, calling for him to simply show his quality on the international stage now.

“Thiago, without any doubt, he has got fantastic qualities. He started very young at Barcelona, I played with him for a year,” Fabregas said on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I think it’s time for Thiago to basically do something big in a big tournament. He has been now at the Euros, he has been at the World Cup, he never really played too much.

“So I think he needs to find a consistency to show the whole world that he really has top top level to show it at the biggest stage.”