Fabrizio Romano delivers shock prediction for Euros’ final

Leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano has given his prediction for the final of this summer’s European Championships.

Although the competition was delayed by 12-months, fans are now in the full spirit of the game following the tournament’s start just over a week ago.

This summer’s Euros will see a total of 24 country’s battle it out for the chance to be crowned the champions of Europe.

With the group stage nearly complete, attention is slowly turning to the knockout rounds and Romano has even gone as far as to predict who will face who in the illustrious final.

Speaking exclusively to Lazio-focused outlet The Laziali, the transfer guru, when asked for his tournament prediction believes July’s final will be contested between France and England.

Shockingly the Italian journalist does not have high expectations for his own country, despite Roberto Mancini’s men arguably looking the best side so far.

Both England and France are the bookmakers’ two favourites but following recent draws for both sides, it’s hard to imagine many fans will be concurring with Romano on this one.