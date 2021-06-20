Video: Fans hilariously prank their neighbours by celebrating Memphis Depay miss

This is one of the best football-based pranks we’ve seen.

Watch the video below as these fans took advantage of their neighbours’ delayed stream by wildly celebrating after Memphis Depay somehow missed from point-blank range in the Netherlands’ game against Austria…

Watching the reaction of sheer disbelief from the crowd next door is something special as they watched the build-up to the goal fully expecting the ball to hit the back of the net.

Still, we can’t stress this enough, how did Depay produce a miss so bad that this great prank was even possible?