Fiorentina add Chelsea defender to summer transfer plans

Italian side Fiorentina has reportedly added Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta to their summer transfer plans.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Italy, who claims the Italian full-back is wanted by manager Giuseppe Lachini.

Zappacosta, 29, joined Chelsea in 2017 following a £22.5m move from Torino.

Despite arriving in London tipped to become one of the league’s most exciting attacking full-backs, Zappacosta’s time in the country’s capital has largely been disappointing.

Loaned out to Roma for the 2019-20 season only to come back and be shipped back off to Italy to join Genoa, the 29-year-old’s time at Stamford Bridge certainly appears to be over.

Although the Italian enjoyed a decent campaign last time out, directly contributing to six goals in 25 appearances, in all competitions, it is widely accepted that the defender will move on, in a permanent deal, later this summer.

Sky Sports Italy note that although there initial discussions over the player being swapped in exchange for Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi, Fiorentina has now emerged as another possible destination.